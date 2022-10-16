Listen to this article:

Highline obliterates Lindbergh 70-7

On Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022, the Highline High Pirates obliterated the Lindbergh Eagles 70-7 in a home conference game at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.

With this win, the Pirates increased (really…70 points?!) their streak of scoring over 50 points per contest to five consecutive games.

The Pirates improved their overall record to 6-1, in first place in the 2A KingCo District standings.

They next take on the Foster High School Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Below are some highlights from the game courtesy KING5:

Kennedy Catholic defeats Auburn Riverside 47-17

The Kennedy Catholic Lancers defeated Auburn Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 14 by a score of 47-17.

It was close at halftime – 24-17 – but the Lancers dominated and scored 23 unanswered points to secure the win.

Kennedy improves to 6-1 on the season, and is in first place in the 4A North Puget Sound League.

Tahoma deals goose eggs to Kentridge in fine defensive showing 29-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Tahoma stopped Kentridge to the tune of a 29-0 shutout during this local football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Kentwood prevails over Decatur 45-13

Covington Kentwood’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Federal Way Decatur 45-13 in a Washington high school football matchup.

Sammamish triumphs in strong showing over Foster 38-12

Bellevue Sammamish painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Tukwila Foster’s defense for a 38-12 win on October 14 in local football.

Needlepoint: Kent-Meridian sews up Thomas Jefferson in slim triumph 32-29

Kent-Meridian derailed Auburn Thomas Jefferson’s hopes after a 32-29 verdict in a local high school football matchup on October 14.

Liberty dismantles Mercer Island 43-22

Liberty’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Mercer Island 43-22 for a local high school football victory on October 14.

Liberty drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Mercer Island after the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense struck in front for a 35-0 lead over the Islanders at the intermission.

Liberty struck to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Islanders narrowed the gap 22-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Auburn delivers smashing punch to stump Kentlake 46-13

It was a tough night for Kentlake which was overmatched by Auburn in this 46-13 verdict.

Hazen takes victory lap past Interlake 48-7

Hazen’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Bellevue Interlake during a 48-7 blowout in a local high school football matchup on October 14.