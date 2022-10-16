Listen to this article:

From our friends at WABI Burien:

WABI Weekday Walkers will explore two parks in the Seahurst neighborhood of Burien this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 this month (because walk leader Audrey is traveling on Wednesday).

We’ll start from the parking lot across from the Seahurst Post Office. From there, we’ll cross into Seahurst and walk to Eagle Landing Park, a wooded enclave that stretches down to the Sound. We’ll take the dirt path through the park, descending fairly steeply most of the way to the water where there is an overlook. (The final set of stairs has been closed for safety reasons.)

Then we’ll travel through the neighborhood until we reach Lake Burien School Memorial Park, built on the former site of the historic Lake Burien Elementary School, the first school building in Seahurst.

You can read more about Eagle Landing Park and Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

The walk is 2.5 miles and will take about an hour. All are welcome.

Date: THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (WABI Weekday Walkers typically walk on the third Wednesday of the month. This month is an exception.)

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 9 a.m. so we can start walking promptly at 9 a.m.

Meeting Place: Parking lot across from Seahurst Post Office (2116 SW 152nd Street, Seahurst). On-street parking is available in the area around the parking lot.

