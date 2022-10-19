Listen to this article:

All are invited to the annual ‘Haunted Hike’ this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Kiwanis Schoenwald Park, located behind Sylvester Middle School in Burien (map below).

“We’ve brought the ‘haunted house’ to the great outdoors,” organizers said. “Come be spooked as you walk through the trails of Kiwanis Schoenwald Park.”

“Come enjoy the hike, the scares, games, cider and more!”

This annual event is put on by Burien Scout Troop 360.

WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 6 – 8 p.m. COST: $2.00 per person WHERE: Kiwanis Schoenwald Park (behind Sylvester Middle School) 16030 Sylvester Road SW Burien, WA 98166: