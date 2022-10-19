Listen to this article:

St. Bernadette Parish School in Burien will host a special ‘St. Boo-na-dette Spooky Trunk or Treat’ event this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 1 – 3:30 p.m.

The back part of the St. Bernadette parking lot will resound with sounds of laughter and glee, as children and families enjoy a list of planned activities including:

A Haunted House Trunk or Treating Games+ Activities Cake Walk Pizza and Spooky Punch Hot Chocolate Raffle Prizes



“The welcoming multicultural community of St. Bernadette looks forward to sharing a fun afternoon with you and your family.”

St. Bernadette Parish School is located at 1028 SW 128th Street::