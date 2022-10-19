Listen to this article:

The body of a female found alongside SR 509 in the South Park area on Oct. 7, 2022 was that of a 16-year-old girl, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

As we previously reported, police said that at around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, a deceased female was found on the side of SR 509, just south of the 1st Ave bridge.

Officials released the identity of the 16-year-old victim as Keyaleas Brewer, but have not released any further details – like the cause of death – as they are still investigating.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and are asking for the public’s assistance, specifically for dash cam footage if they were traveling south on SR 509 between the 1st Ave Bridge and the S. 112th Street exit between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

If you know or saw anything, call the tip line at (206) 296-3311 or report anonymous tips at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm or to [email protected] case #C22033455.

