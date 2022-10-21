Listen to this article:

SPONSORED:

JOB: Dental Office Manager needed for 3 DAYS A WEEK in SeaTac:

An exceptional Work/Life balanced part-time position is now available.

“Come join our small team!” Staff are currently recruiting for this special opportunity for a three-day per week Office Manager position with a private long-standing dental practice in SeaTac.

In testament to a great work environment, the longest tenured employee has been employed for 31 years.

Ideal candidate will have one year Dental experience preferred. Hourly salary $25- to $33-, depending on experience.

Benefits/Retirement offered as well.

Balance your life with a meaningful healthcare position while still having time for yourself and family.

The team looks forward to hearing from you!

Send resume to [email protected].