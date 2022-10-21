Listen to this article:

Participants in this Sunday’s (Oct. 23, 2022) free online art class will be painting a witch’s broom and cauldron with Naomi Benson.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera Paint—suggested colors: black, red, white, orange, yellow and brown White Paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional—masking tape to create clean border



To participate log this Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-a-witchs-broom-and-cauldron-tickets-443035449957

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.