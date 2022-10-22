Highline Pirates put the beatdown on Foster Bulldogs, 50-0

Highline High’s Pirates did it again, scoring 50 points in an away conference game over the Foster Bulldogs, 50-0 on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

This was the second annual “Purple Cup,” which was set up to stoke the rivalry between Foster (Tukwila) and Highline High (Burien) football.

The Pirates are now 7-1 on the season, and remain in first place in 2A KingCo District football standings.

Never a doubt: Kennedy Catholic breezes past Tahoma 50-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Kennedy Catholic’s 50-7 throttling of Tahoma in an away conference game football game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Kennedy is now 7-1 overall for the season and remain in first place in the NPSL 4A District.

Mt. Rainier ekes out victory against Kentridge 17-14

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Rainier passed in a 17-14 victory at Kentridge’s expense in local high school football on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Rams are in third place in the NPSL 4A District with a 5-3 overall record.

Federal Way unloads on Kentwood 48-20

The force was strong for Federal Way as it pierced Kentwood during Friday’s 48-20 thumping in a local high school football matchup.

Auburn chalks up convincing victory over Todd Beamer 52-8

Auburn’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Todd Beamer during a 52-8 blowout at Auburn High on Friday, Oct. 21 in local football action.

