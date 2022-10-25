The Southend’s biggest Art Gala and Sale of the year is less than a month away!

The annual Vision 2020 gala – now updated to Vision 2022 – returns as an in-person event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. The event has moved to a new location at the SeaTac Community Center (map below).

Fifth-six artists are busily creating fabulous artwork on 8”X 8” panels – perfect for holiday gifts.

A Silent Auction table will offer artwork of various mediums and sizes from several artists, thanks to the generous donations of former Burien City Council members Sally Nelson and Nancy Tosta.

There will be wine, food and live entertainment, too.

Plan to wear your fancy pantaloons, cocktail attire, costume or come as you are. It’s a gala!

Vision 2022 is the Burien Arts Association’s biggest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from Vision 2022

benefits local artists plus Burien Arts’ programs throughout the year including free online kid’s art classes, Burien Art Market, Shakespeare in the Park, Highline Heritage Museum and Burien Community Center art exhibits, 7 Stories storytelling, life drawing classes and a scholarship for an outstanding graduating Highline district student.

More information at www.burienarts.org.

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave. S.: