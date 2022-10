Franciscan Breast Center will be holding a free breast cancer screening for women 40-74 years of age, low income eligible, underinsured or uninsured, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 from 1:15-5 p.m. at St. Anne Hospital.

To register, please call 1-844-741-2722, option 3, and mention the Nov. 7 free screening event to ensure you are scheduled appropriately.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 from 1:15-5 p.m. WHERE: Franciscan Breast Center, Franciscan Medical Pavilion, 16045 First Ave South, Burien, WA 98166: