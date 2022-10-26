REMINDER : Discover Burien’s Creepy Crawlers Pub Crawl – including a Costume Contest – will be held from 6 p.m. – Midnight this Saturday night, Oct. 29, 2022.

Get your tickets – $20 per person – today for this annual crawl.

The Grand Prize is $1,000 for Best Costume!

To inspired you, here are some previous costume contest winners:

NOTE : you must check in to the Drive-In Movie lot on SW 153rd between 6th Ave SW and Ambaum Blvd. SW (map below) starting at 6 p.m., and must be registered to qualify.

Maps for the crawl will also be available at the check-in station, in the alley behind the Discover Burien office at 611 SW 152nd Street: