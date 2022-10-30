Kennedy Lancers shut down Mt. Rainier Rams 52-7

Kennedy Catholic’s Lancers shut down the Mt. Rainier Rams 52-7 in local high school football at a home district match at Highline Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

This was the Lancers eighth straight win, and their per-game scoring average for the season is 49 points.

The Lancers improved to 8-1 in the 4A North Puget Sound League district.

They next play Kamiak on Friday, Nov. 4.

Lindbergh thumps Foster in punishing decision 41-6

Lindbergh controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-6 win against Foster in local high school football on Friday, Oct. 28.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense struck in front for a 22-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lindbergh charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 6-0 in the final quarter.

Thomas Jefferson earns solid win over Todd Beamer 27-7

Thomas Jefferson collected a solid win over Todd Beamer in a 27-7 verdict at an away game on Friday, Oct. 28 in local football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Thomas Jefferson moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Halt: Bellevue pushes mute button on Hazen’s offense 59-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Bellevue stopped Hazen to the tune of a 59-0 shutout in a local high school football matchup on Friday, Oct. 28.

Bent but not broken: Liberty weathers scare to dispatch Lake Washington 27-24

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Liberty had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lake Washington 27-24 for a local high school football victory on Friday, Oct. 28.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Liberty jumped over Lake Washington 20-3 heading to the final quarter.

The Kangaroos narrowed the gap 21-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Kentridge denies Kentwood’s challenge 27-8

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Kentridge will take its 27-8 victory over Kentwood in local high school football action on Friday, Oct. 28.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Kentridge and Kentwood were both scoreless.

The Chargers opened a small 14-0 gap over the Conquerors at the intermission.

Kentridge thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Conquerors narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

EDITOR’S NOTE : You’re reading a news brief powered by South King Media using Lede AI and ScoreStream, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results and conversation. By helping keep score while you are watching the game, you’re helping us provide the truly local coverage you’ve told us you want. Download the free Scorestream App here and update scores for games you attend…thanks!