All are invited to celebrate the release of New York Times Bestselling – and Nebula and Hugo award winning – Author Rebecca Roanhorse’s new dark fantasy novel: “Tread of Angels” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

Roanhorse is the New York Times bestselling author of Trail of Lightning, Storm of Locusts, Black Sun, and Star Wars: Resistance Reborn. She has won the Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Awards for her fiction, and was the recipient of the 2018 Astounding Award for Best New Writer. She lives in New Mexico with her family.

Here’s a synopsis of the book:

Celeste, a card sharp with a need for justice, takes on the role of advocatus diaboli, to defend her sister Mariel, accused of murdering a Virtue, a member of the ruling class of this mining town, in a new world of dark fantasy from the New York Times bestselling author of Black Sun, Rebecca Roanhorse.

The year is 1883 and the mining town of Goetia is booming as prospectors from near and far come to mine the powerful new element Divinity from the high mountains of Colorado with the help of the pariahs of society known as the Fallen. The Fallen are the descendants of demonkind living amongst the Virtues, the winners in an ancient war, with the descendants of both sides choosing to live alongside Abaddon’s mountain in this tale of the mythological West from the bestselling mastermind Rebecca Roanhorse.

There will be an author reception after the signing hosted by Three Trees Books.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum (map below) WHAT: Q&A, Readings and Book Signing – pre-order your copy of her book today! COST: FREE RSVP HERE: https://highlinemuseum.org/event/book-launch-tread-of-angels-by-rebecca-roanhorse/

Pre-order the book from Three Trees Books here: https://www.threetreesbooks.com/book/9781982166182

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166-2027: