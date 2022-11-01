Highline’s new superintendent, Dr. Ivan Duran, continues his Listening Tour, with the final two community meetings being held this week, on Tuesday night, Nov. 1, and Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

These meetings offer attendees a chance to meet the new district leader and share their stories about student experiences in Highline.

Students, staff, families and community are invited to participate in person tonight, November 1, at Mount Rainier High School.

Thursday, Nov. 3, a virtual meeting will be held and will also offer an opportunity for participants to learn about Proposition 1: Highline Schools Bond on the November 8 ballots.

This community listening tour has been part of the first phase of Dr. Duran’s entry to Highline. In partnership with the Highline School Board, Dr. Duran has held community meetings in each region of the district to hear from families and community members about the current student experience and learn what is and isn’t working in the district. Feedback from the community will be used to guide a review and update of the district’s strategic plan in the spring.

Community members are welcome to attend either meeting, regardless of where they reside in the Highline community.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Mount Rainier High School, with District 5 Director Hagos Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.: Virtual (all regions)



Read Superintendent Duran’s Entry Plan to learn more.