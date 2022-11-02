Need help speaking in public or at meetings?

The local Growthmasters Toastmasters Club has been a weekly happening for over 35 years, and encourages both public speaking and leadership skills.

During the last 2.5 years they have been meeting on Zoom – but next Thursday, Nov. 11, 2022, they will be meeting at the Burien Community Center.

The meeting starts promptly at Noon and lasts for one hour.

Each meeting includes a prepared speech from a member as well as the ability to practice impromptu speaking.

The last portion of the meeting focuses on evaluation both giving and receiving to improve public speaking and leadership skills.

This is an excellent place to practice work presentations, interview skills for new jobs, grow more comfortable in your language skills and generally have a positive setting to focus on your personal growth.

Marcy Maki, the VP of PR, states:

“I always leaves the meeting feeling better than when I arrived.”

All are welcome to drop in and attend a meeting.

On the opposite week they are meeting on Zoom for the rest of 2022. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

You can find them here, and also on MeetUp.