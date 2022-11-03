Burien’s iconic Tin Room Bar is back again for their third year offering FREE Santa Photos to the community and raising donations for the Highline Area Food Bank on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Bring a monetary or physical donation for the food bank and receive a FREE Santa photo!”

Organizers will be raffling off a $375 gift certificate for a family session from their amazing volunteer photographer Clover Laine Photography.

All donations will receive one raffle ticket, and monetary donations of $50 will receive an arm’s length of raffle tickets ($100 is two arm’s lengths, etc.).

Clover Laine Photography will also have keepsake ornaments, Christmas cards, and more for sale that you can order using your Santa photo, so shop small and knock the Christmas cards and annual ornaments off your to-do list!

XMAS TREE POP-UP IS NEW THIS YEAR

Our good friends at the Tin Room have partnered with local Boy Scout Troop #352 to offer a Christmas Tree Lot pop-up at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church as part of this event (Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), and all proceeds from tree sales at the pop-up will benefit the Highline Area Food Bank.

This year they have also partnered with Discover Burien for their Small Business Saturday festivities, so don’t forget to pop into a local business or visit one of the various bazaar-style popups around town day-of for some holiday shopping.

“We will be hosting a few small businesses as well, and you can check them out on your way to get your photo taken.

“We can’t wait to see you all again for another year of this holly jolly Burien tradition!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/644860013978866/.

The Tin Room is located at 923 SW 152nd Street: