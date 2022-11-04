SPONSORED :

Enjoy Inspiring Holiday Splendor and Savings at Zenith Holland Gift Shop Open House on Nov. 12 & 13, 2022

Kicking off the season of gifts and excitement, Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift Shop in Des Moines invites you to their festive Gift Shop Open House on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

You’ll enjoy two full days of holiday gifting inspiration in the newly expanded gift shop.

Owners Lyn and John – along with their dedicated team – have been working hard setting the stage for holiday cheer all throughout the gift shop and greenhouses. The stars of the show are certainly the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, from which you can shop an exquisite selection of ornaments, carefully curated to be irresistible.

All throughout the property there are amazing discoveries to make, houseplants and everything to support them. Seasonal serve ware and party goods for entertaining. Toys, puppets, bath and body luxuries for gifting. Even amazing honey and herbs for culinary delight.

A new addition this year are cozy hats, gloves, scarves, slipper socks and more woolens to cuddle up with on these cold days and nights. They are perfect for gifting with high style and affordable prices. There is simply too much good stuff to tell you about here; come see for yourself!

You can enjoy complimentary refreshments while you shop. Be sure to bring your camera to sit for photos with Santa from 12-2 p.m. both days. The Zenith Holland Famous Photo Hearth is all decked out to make a splendid backdrop for cherished holiday memories.

For two days only during this event, you can receive 25% off Fiore Stone fountains plus FREE set up. Now is a superior opportunity to purchase your “big gift” for the holidays. Fiore Stone Fountains are made in the USA to the highest standards intended to last for years to come.

In the spirit of giving, you can select a surprise discount envelope at checkout for generous discounts. While you’re at it you can enter to win a Garden Gift Basket. Friendly staff always give great advice and helpful hints to make your visit special.

Don’t miss this exciting and fun event. Grab a friend or loved one or two and head for Des Moines Oldest business, Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift shop for a memorable start to the holiday season.

Zenith Holland Nursery is a special place holding the distinction of being Des Moines oldest business. Come see it for yourself, any day of the week with convenient shopping hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The friendly staff can’t wait to show you what’s new and you may also find a bargain, or two!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

