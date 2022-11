Highline Pirates beat Orting 28-14 in playoff game

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the Highline High School Pirates varsity football team won their home KingCo playoff game against the Orting Cardinals by a score of 28-14.

The Pirates move on in the state playoffs, and their next game/opponent will be determined on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Their overall record for the season is 9-1, and 7-0 in league.

Below are video highlights from the game, courtesy KING5: