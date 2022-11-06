Organizers at Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter at Highline United Methodist Church (map below) tell us it will be open at least from this coming Monday, Nov. 7 through Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will update as the weather forecast comes out about additional days.

The shelter threshold for opening is a low of 32 degrees F, and the National Weather Service is predicting lows in that temp range starting Monday night.

Volunteers and donations are needed – find out more by clicking below:

Organizers will be at the church accepting donations this Monday, Nov. 7, Tuesday, Nov. 8 and and Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. and can also make arrangements for other times as needed.

Hours are from 7 p.m. – 9 a.m. Their threshold has been 32 degrees or below for 2 consecutive nights and/or 3″ of snow expected to stay on the ground for 24 hours. KCRHA has set more humane levels for activation and organizers will work towards those as possible. They will also evaluate what is happening during the daytime with weather and occasionally make the call to be open all day if public buildings are not open due to snow, etc. Doors open at 7 p.m. (front doors on 1st Ave South) No reservation/appointment needed, just walk in. No restriction on how late someone can walk in. Adults only, will accommodate couples and pets as they are able. Dinner and breakfast served and they usually have a to-go lunch available. People in cars are welcome to park in the parking lot and come in as well. They have two isolation rooms if someone is sick (i.e. Covid), and they can hold them overnight until they can be taken to a more appropriate location.



CONTACT/ADDRESS

The Church phone number is 206-241-5520, which is a good number to call during shelter hours from 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave South, Burien, WA 98168: