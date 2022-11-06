Kennedy Catholic mauls Kamiak in strong effort, 50-8

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic didn’t tinker with Kamiak, scoring a 50-8 win in a home playoff game at Highline Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

The Lancers are 9-1 on the season and 6-0 in 4A North Puget Sound district play.

Kennedy moves on in the state playoffs, with the next game set for the weekend of Nov. 11-12, 2022.

Congrats Lancers!

Federal Way rally stops Curtis 37-17

Federal Way awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 37-17 win over University Place Curtis in local high school football on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Franklin’s convoy passes Hazen 30-19

Seattle’s Franklin had its hands full but finally brushed off Hazen 30-19 in local high school football on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.