Photo courtesy Amanda Morales.

Burien’s Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead” celebration returned in-person to the Burien Community Center on Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022, and it was a glorious event.

This festival is meant to remember and honor ancestors and deceased friends and family members with ofrendas (offerings intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting, including favorite foods and beverages, as well as photos and memorabilia), traditional music, costumes, dancing, marigold flowers, mariachis, remembrances, stories, along with skulls, skeletons and other traditions.

Dia de los Muertos is widely celebrated in Mexico, and is also observed in other places, especially by people of Mexican heritage. Oftentimes entire families will join a procession and head to a cemetery, where they will place ofrendas and food on graves as gifts, and celebrate the dead with stories and more.

Performers included Seattle Danza Azteca, Bailadores de Bronce, Grupo Folklorico Citlali, Joyas Mestizas, Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana Trio and more.

“Thank you to everyone who attended Burien’s Día de los Muertos event last night!” organizers said. “We were so happy to have this event back in person and loved seeing the community show up!”

Below are some great photos courtesy Amanda Morales, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Burien – click the image below to view the photo gallery: