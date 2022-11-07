UPDATE NOV. 7, 2022 4 P.M. : The SUV stolen from Burien Town Square condos has been FOUND, vehicle owner John White told The B-Town Blog Monday afternoon.

White says it was found by Puyallup Tribal Police, fully intact.

He will recover it Tuesday, Nov. 8 to assess its condition.

The suspects are still at large however.

PREVIOUSLY :

At 7:58 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, two thieves in a grey BMW entered the garage at Burien Town Square condos and stole resident John White’s 2013 BMW X5 dark blue SUV.

White is offering a $2,000 reward for whoever can help locate these thieves, who are driving a grey BMW sedan.

Info on White’s stolen SUV:

2013 BMW X5 dark blue SUV License #: BWF 5544 VIN #: 5UXZV4C5XDOG51697 Case #: C22036971



Here’s a timeline of the theft, which was caught on security cameras:

The commercial garage door opened on its normal 7 a.m – 7 a.m. schedule. That means it opened at 6 a.m. on Sunday. At 7:51 a.m., a grey BMW 5 Series (with the thieves) entered the garage. It parked along the south wall, backing in. Two men got out and wandered the garage, looking into cars. At 7:56:15 a.m., they began examining John’s SUV, located near the top of the ramp to the lower residential garage. Around 60 seconds later, they get it started. One guy runs to the car they drove in, the other backs out the SUV. At 7:58:30 a.m., both vehicles exit the garage and head west on SW 151st Street.



VIDEO

Here is a compiled video that shows security camera clips of the theft:

