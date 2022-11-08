Back after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, the ‘Vision 2022’ art gala and market returns in its festive in-person form on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The gala happens just over the Burien city line at the SeaTac Community Center (map below).

Dors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the gala going until 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Volunteers are still needed – sign up at www.burienarts.org.

Fifth-six artists are busily creating fabulous artwork on 8”X 8” panels – perfect for holiday gifts.

A Silent Auction table will offer artwork of various mediums and sizes from several artists, thanks to the generous donations of former Burien City Council members Sally Nelson and Nancy Tosta.

Don’t miss the special raffle for the exciting “Electric Pear.”

There will be wine, hors d’ overs and live entertainment, too.

Plan to wear your fancy pantaloons, cocktail attire, costume or come as you are. It’s a gala!

Vision 2022 is the Burien Arts Association’s biggest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from Vision 2022

benefits local artists plus Burien Arts’ programs throughout the year including free online kid’s art classes, Burien Art Market, Shakespeare in the Park, Highline Heritage Museum and Burien Community Center art exhibits, 7 Stories storytelling, life drawing classes and a scholarship for an outstanding Highline student.

More information at www.burienarts.org.

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98168: