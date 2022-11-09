The second round of election results are in for Tuesday’s General Election, and voters have approved the Highline School Bond, and Leesa Manson continues her 11-point lead over Jim Ferrell for King County Prosecutor.

Proposition No. 1 – “Bonds to Replace and Improve Deteriorating Schools” – requires a 60% majority to pass, and it’s currently at over 66 percent.

The bond will fund new schools at Evergreen High School, Tyee High School and Pacific Middle School, as well as also funding critical improvements and emergency repairs districtwide.

Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran on Wednesday, Nov. 9 released a statement thanking voters – read it here.

Highline School District No. 401 Proposition No. 1

Ballots Counted: 24,577

Registered Voters: 76,873 • 31.97%

Approved: 15,648 • 66.29% Rejected: 7,958 • 33.71%



Legislative District No. 33 State Senator

Ballots Counted: 25,689

Registered Voters: 82,777 • 31.03%

Karen Keiser: 17,229 • 69.01% Marliza Melzer: 7,677 • 30.75%



Legislative District No. 34 State Senator

Ballots Counted: 37,397

Registered Voters: 105,181 • 35.55%

Joe Nguyen: 31,221 • 85.20% John Potter: 5,359 • 14.62%



King County Proposition No. 1

Conservation Futures Levy

Ballots Counted: 492,821

Registered Voters: 1,383,660 • 35.62%

Approved: 322,483 • 67.82& Rejected: 153,015 • 32.18%



King County Prosecuting Attorney

Jim Ferrell: 193,141 • 44.06% Leesa Manion: 243,023 • 55.44%



The next round of results will be released by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.