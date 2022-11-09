Edward Scott “Ed” Bitzan

May 10th, 1960 – November 1st, 2022

Edward Scott Bitzan, 62, of Kettle Falls, Washington left this world on November 1st, 2022, with his loving and devoted wife, Mary, by his side at the Hospice House in Spokane, Washington. Ed was born to Barbara Laura Erickson and David Francis Butler on May 10th, 1960, in Seattle, Washington.

Ed was raised in the Seattle area and was a 1978 graduate of Highline High School. Not only was Ed an outstanding student he was also an excellent athlete. Ed was the captain of his high school football team and a multi record breaker. He was involved in track and field where he shattered a 12-year-old school record throwing the shot put. Ed continued his education at Olympic Junior College located in Bremerton, Washington. Ed loved his time at college and enjoyed playing football and track and field at the collegiate level.

A Celebration of Life for Ed is scheduled for May 10, 2023. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory are entrusted with the arrangements.

For a detailed tribute to Ed’s life please visit the following site:

https://www.danekasfuneralchapel.com/guestbook/ed-bitzan

EDITOR’S NOTE : We publish Obituaries for a much lower cost – just $125 each – than a Seattle newspaper (plus, we rank very high in Google searches)! Please email text and a photo to [email protected].