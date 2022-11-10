Here’s a request for help – sent out on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 – from organizers at Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter, located at Highline United Methodist Church (map below).

“We are sending out this one final ask for this week’s cold weather event, we just a few last items to get us through tonight, and are also looking for volunteers to help us clean up tomorrow (Friday, Nov. 11, 2022) and put the church back in order.

“Needed items for tonight’s dinner and tomorrow’s breakfast are listed with quantities needed on the attached SignUP for today, and include:

Salad Greens, Mixed Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Soft Cereal Bars (like NutriGrain), and Bananas



“Some of these items are needed in order to make dinner, so we need them to be delivered between 4-5pm at the Shelter.

“We also are very short on Men’s Warm Winter Boots and Shoes (around size 10) and Women’s size S/M Underwear.

“Thank you for your commitment to keeping all of our neighbors safe, warm and fed during these severe weather events.”