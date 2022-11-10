Des Moines Police and South King Fire have partnered with Maritime High School to hold the first-ever “Burning Boat Festival” at Des Moines Beach Park on New Year’s Eve – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

This event will run from 6 p.m. – midnight, and will serve as a fundraiser to raise money to help with mental health services and substance use disorder treatment.

This will be a family-friendly event.

“We will have propane fire pits, smore’s, hot cocoa, and much much more,” organizers said. “The wooden boat is being built by our partners at Maritime High and will be dry wood with no chemicals added that would cause harm to the environment.”

Attendees will be asked to write down a wish, or goal, or maybe even something you want to let go of from the last year that is holding you back. These notes will be tossed into an environmentally-safe small boat and set ablaze at midnight to ring in the New Year.

Safety measures are being put in place to make sure that this is a fun, safe, and enjoyable experience for everyone. Tickets will sell fast as there is a limited number of spots – so get yours soon.

Purchase tickets at https://givebutter.com/BurningBoatFestival, or you can donate by texting “Burn” to 53555.

Organizers have many sponsorship levels as well and will post those opportunities for you or your business to be involved in this historic event.

“Together we can make a difference and funds raised will go to benefit Valley Cities. Valley Cities provides inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance use disorder treatment, along with support services for adults, children, and families living in King County.

“We believe that with treatment, anything is possible.”

Officials said that students from Maritime High are “eagerly engaged and genuinely excited about doing something for such a great cause.”

“We can’t thank them enough for being a sponsor for the Burning Boat Festival.”

More info at https://www.facebook.com/burningboatfestival.