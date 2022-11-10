Create a creature from chenille pipe cleaners at this Sunday’s (Nov. 13, 2022) free online art class.

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this informative workshop where we’ll be learning about 3-dimensional works while building creatures out of pipe cleaners.

Make some holiday ornaments, fun little animals, or something else! Sky is the limit!

Bring your ideas and some very simple supplies:

Beads Multiple colors of pipe cleaners—5 of each chosen color



To participate, log on this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/464603119437

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.