Give Thanks!

“Gratitude and love should abide in every heart each day of all the years.” – Mary Baker Eddy (Manual 60:15-17)

Give thanks with friends and family at the Christian Science Thanksgiving church service on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, starting at 9:30 a.m.

This free event will be held at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 233 S. 156th Street, Burien, WA 98148:

