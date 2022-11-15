King County Fire District #2 units were dispatched by request of the King County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2022 for reports of a male with gunshot wounds to his leg and side found at the Hung Long Asian Market in White Center (map below).

Multiple emergency units responded to the scene at around 2:23 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters – along with the assistance of Medic One – packaged and treated the victim for transport to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.

Officials say the victim was alert and oriented at the time of transport, and told officials on the scene that he was the victim of a “drive-by” shooting.

Full details of the incident, and where the shooting occurred, are still under investigation.

🔫

DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ HUNG LONG ASIAN MARKET, 9988 15TH AVE SW, SEATTLE. Responding Dept: Burien

Unit(s): E318, A328, B328, M4I, M4, MSO1, UFBC, UFINFO, UFCH, MSO1I#KingCountyFire2 #Burien — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) November 15, 2022

Hung Long Asian Market is located at 9988 15th Ave SW: