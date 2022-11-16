A message from our friends at the Backsliders Ski Club:

Another ski season is almost upon us, and the mountains are calling your name.

The last couple of years have been a challenge on ski club memberships and ski buses in general. At last count we believe at least four ski buses are no longer going to be making the trek to Crystal Mountain, midweek during this ski season. This is due to a number of circumstances, the impact of Covid, people aging and no longer able to ski, rising lift ticket prices and now a shortage of bus drivers to drive the buses.

But the Backsliders Ski Club that has been operating since 1959, and is up for the challenge and still encouraging skiers and snowboarders to become members and enjoy time in the mountains, meeting new friends, many who have become life long friends, sitting back and enjoying the ride, catch up on sleep or read a book, and not having to worry about putting chains on!

So spread the word, we have people come join us from as far away as Edmonds and Bellevue. Our bus goes up eight consecutive Wednesdays starting Jan. 11, 2023 leaving from Burien with another stop in Auburn. If you become a ski club member you are insured a seat, if there are any seats available and you are not able to commit to a membership we would love to have non-members ride along as well.

For more information about the Backsliders Ski Club check out our website at: https://burienbackslidersskiclub.org/ or email [email protected].

