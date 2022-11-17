The annual Moshier Holiday Pottery Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Moshier Art Center (map below).

Twice a year students and instructors gather at Moshier to sell their handmade wares, which make excellent, unique holiday gifts.

“Come to this amazing sale to find hundreds of items such as mugs, bowls, serving dishes, casseroles, garden art, sculpture, jewelry, and more!”

Credit card and cash only.

“Buy Local and Handmade!”

Moshier Art Center is located at 430 S. 156th Street: