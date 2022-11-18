REMINDER : Enjoy an Italian tradition – a Chestnut Roast – this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Casa Italiana in Burien.

Join neighbors of all ages savoring an Italian winter tradition: roasting Chestnuts! It’s not just a line from a classic holiday tune, but it will keep Jack Frost from nipping at your nose. Roasting begins at 12 p.m., but fun-loving guests will want to come early from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. to learn traditional Pizzica dancing.

An afternoon at the Casa Italiana is always filled with good food, festive atmosphere and plenty to discover in their Italian market and historical displays.

The market and Caffe have recently been remodeled to add an open feeling, additional pastry and gelato cases, and plenty of seating.

It’s fun for the whole family whether you share Italian heritage, or are just an Italophile, you’re sure to enjoy your taste of Italy in Burien.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 12 – 5 p.m. WHERE: Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave S.: