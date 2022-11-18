SPONSORED :

REMINDER : St. Francis of Assisi Parish’s Holiday Bazaar is this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Take care of all that birthday & holiday shopping – the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Bazaar is back!

Showcasing custom apparel, jewelry, candy, personal and pet accessories, cosmetics, prints, artwork, books and unique holiday items – you’ll find something special here!

You’ll also be able to pick up lunch from the soup kitchen.

“We are excited to see you this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m.”

More info here.

Questions? Please contact Bazaar coordinator Lisa at [email protected] or the school office at 206-243-5690.

St. Francis is located at 15236 21st Ave SW: