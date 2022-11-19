Burien’s Highline High Pirates got no credit and no consideration from the Lynden Lions, which slammed the door on them Friday night, Nov. 18, 2022 by a score of 42-13 in a KingCo 2A state playoff football matchup at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with neither team scoring.
The Lions’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Pirates at halftime.
Lynden then stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pirates closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
Congrats to the Pirates – including all team and staff members as well as Head Coach Deontae Cooper – for making it this far in the KingCo 2A state playoffs!
#gopirates
It’s game time! Let’s #gopirates @HighlineFBall @HighlineSchools pic.twitter.com/MPmBiKMMAt
— Captain Highline (@Highlinepirates) November 19, 2022
Pirates get on the board with 6:00 to go in the game. 7-35
— Captain Highline (@Highlinepirates) November 19, 2022
FINAL SCORE: 13-42 good luck to Lynden the rest of the way!
— Captain Highline (@Highlinepirates) November 19, 2022