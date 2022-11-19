Burien’s Highline High Pirates got no credit and no consideration from the Lynden Lions, which slammed the door on them Friday night, Nov. 18, 2022 by a score of 42-13 in a KingCo 2A state playoff football matchup at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Lions’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Lynden then stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Congrats to the Pirates – including all team and staff members as well as Head Coach Deontae Cooper – for making it this far in the KingCo 2A state playoffs!

#gopirates