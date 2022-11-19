On the agenda for Monday night’s (Nov. 21, 2022) City Council Regular Business Meeting: state legislative agenda, property tax levy, surface water management service charges, 2023-2024 budget, comprehensive plan, Rental Housing Inspection Program, vaccine mandate, and more.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can be viewed in person, via Comcast TV Channel 21, virtually via Zoom, or via livestream here.

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Approval of 2023 State Legislative Agenda: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager, Lyset Cadena, State Lobbyist b) Adoption of Ordinance No. 801, Property Tax Levy: Eric Christensen, Finance Director, Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst c) Adoption of Ordinance No. 802, Surface Water Management Service Charges: Eric Christensen, Finance Director, Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 803, 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, and 2023 Financial Policies: Eric Christensen, Finance Director Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst e) Burien 2044 Comprehensive Plan Major Update: Susan McLain, Community Development Director Lisa Grueter, Berk Consulting f) Planning Commission Work Program: Susan McLain, Community Development Director Charles Schaefer, Planning Commission Chair g) Introduction to Ordinance No. 805, Administrative Adjustments Amending the Rental Housing Inspection Program (BMC Chapter 5.62): Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney, Manuela Ginnet, Rental Housing Inspection Coordinator h) Enhanced Communication and Collaboration Between City Council and the BEDP: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager i) Discussion of Resolution No. 487, Adopting the 2023 City Council Regular Meeting Schedule: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk j) Introduction of Resolution No. 489, Repealing Resolution No. 465, Regarding the Vaccine Mandate: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney k) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

a) City Manager’s Report

