King County Fire District No. 2, – your Burien/Normandy Park Fire Department – is seeking donations for its 2022 Holiday Outreach program, which will run through Dec. 20, 2022.

Cash and check donations will be accepted at Fire Station 28 Headquarters, located at 900 SW 146 Street in Burien (map below).

“We are not able to accept toy or food donations at any of our fire stations as we continue our efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” firefighters said. “Instead, we will be purchasing food for each of the families with the cash and check donations we receive through Dec. 20, 2022.

They will be partnering with TriMed Ambulance again this year, who has generously donated toys for all of the families.

“This is an amazing gift to the community and our annual outreach will truly make a difference thanks to TriMed Ambulance’s ongoing support. THANK YOU!”

Fire Station 28 is located at 900 SW 146 Street: