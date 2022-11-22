The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face as a victim of a road rage incident returned from the hospital, surrounded by dozens of friends, teammates and family.

As we previously reported, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the victim was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot in his family’s car in Renton.

The driver of a blue Mustang shot toward the family car in the altercation, and struck Isaiah in the mouth and upper chest.

After opening fire, the driver of the blue Mustang sped off.

Doctors conducted emergency surgery and successfully removed the bullet in his chest and mouth.

A fundraiser for the young victim has raised nearly $30,000 as of Nov. 22, 2022.

Here is video courtesy KING5 showing Isaiah’s return at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien on Sunday, Nov. 20: