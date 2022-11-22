Burien Police Chief Theodore “Ted” Boe announced this week that he has changed his mind – he will remain in his current role after forgoing a promotion to serve as Patrol Operations Division Chief for the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

KCSO provides police services for the City of Burien and 15 other jurisdictions.

Burien Police Captain Todd Morrell assumed the role of Acting Chief while Boe is training at the FBI National Academy in Virginia, and will continue in that role until Chief Boe returns on Jan. 1, 2023.

“Over the last several weeks, I have had the opportunity to look back at my career and evaluate where I see my future,” Boe said. “I have come to realize how much I love the work we do together in service to Burien. Ultimately, it is our work that brings me joy and pride at the end of the day, and I know that we make a difference for those that work and live in Burien. I am honored that I was considered for the opportunity offered by KCSO, but my love is the work here in Burien and I intend to stay in Burien for the foreseeable future.”

Boe was selected in April, 2018, and has served for the last five years as Chief of Police for the Burien Police Department.

“Chief Boe has cultivated tremendous success in leading his team, and we look forward to his continued success for many years to come,” said Burien City Manager, Adolfo Bailon.

