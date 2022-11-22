The Community School of West Seattle will be holding several events during the month of December, 2022:

Dec. 1, 4:30–6 p.m.: Drop-In Community Play Date at Community School of West Seattle.

Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Pride Family Story Time at the White Center Library (Registration required).

Dec. 6, 6–7:30 p.m.: Emotion Coaching and Parenting Survival Tactics with Heather Harman; click here for ickets to virtual parent education event.

The Community School of West Seattle is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW, 98106:

