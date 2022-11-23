King County Sheriff’s (KCSO) Office Detectives are offering a reward for information related to a homicide/arson investigation on Nov. 17, 2022 at around 1:30 a.m.

On that date, KCSO Detectives and Fire Investigators Unit responded to a trailer fire (RV) on a property in the 30800 block of Military Road S. in unincorporated King County near Auburn (map below).

Investigators discovered human remains among the fire debris.

It is believed the victim was killed at the scene and the fire set immediately afterward to destroy evidence and hinder the investigation.

“There may be a cash award of up to $10K available to community members for info that may lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the crimes,” police said.

To submit tips, call (206) 296-3311 and reference Case #C22038270.

