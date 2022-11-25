Northwest Associated Arts will be presenting its annual Christmas concert – “ChristmasSounds in Burien” – on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

Both live concerts will begin at 2 p.m.

ChoralSounds – under the direction of Dr. Ryan Ellis – and SilverSounds – under the direction of Paula Hawkins – will come together to sing in the season, delighting audience members of all ages!

This festive show is perfect Christmas fun for the whole family and promises to leave you filled with the spirit of the holidays!

With special guests North Hill Elementary Christmas Choir, under the direction of Colleen Thomas-Reitsma.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m. WHERE: Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S. 152nd Street (map below) COST: General admission $20. 17 and under FREE with paying adult. Purchase tickets online here:

…or at the door.