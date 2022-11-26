At this Sunday’s (Nov. 27, 2022) free online art class, Jeanne Salter will teach an informative workshop where we’ll be learning about the works of Klimt.

Join us as we work on compositions and make interesting patterns out of paper.

Bring your ideas and some very simple supplies.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Thick paper for the base Collage materials that move you Patterned paper Water-based glue Dark marker or crayon Optional: Q-tips. Scissors, pencil or pen



To participate, log on Sunday, November 27 at 3 p.m. to:

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.