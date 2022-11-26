The Boeing Employees’ Concert Band and The Orchestra of Flight will be performing their 2022 Holiday Concert at Burien’s St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, starting at 2 p.m.

Admission is FREE.

Holiday favorites old and new: The Nutcracker, Hansel and Gretel, Christmas on Broadway, Festive Sounds of Hanukah, Sleigh Ride, Frosty the Snowman, and much more.

More info at www.orchestraofflight.org or www.becb.org.

Sponsored with support from King County’s 4Culture.

St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church is located at 1005 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!