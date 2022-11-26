Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School Lancers varsity football team won Saturday’s (Nov. 26, 2022) state playoff game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup by a score of 42-28.

This was the first time since 2006 that the Lancers played in the WIAA State Semi-Finals. Their overall record now stands at 12-1 for the season.

The victory moves the #4 seed Lancers into the 4A championship finals next Saturday (Dec. 3), where they will face either #2 Lake Stevens or #6 Graham-Kapowsin at Mt. Tahoma High School (those teams play their match starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26).

The game started off tight, with #10 Maclane Watkins scoring on a rushing TD with 8-minutes left in the first quarter. Indiana Jones then adventured his way in for a 2-point conversion and the Lancers were ahead, 8-0.

Emerald Ridge then got a touchdown when Logan Lisherness ran in on a 1-yard run.

With 9-minutes left in the second quarter, Emerald Ridge scored another rushing TD to take the lead 15–8.

But on the Lancers next possession, QB Devon Forehand completed a 41-yard pass to Mason Hayes for a TD, bringing the score to 15-14 in favor of the Jags.

Forehand then completed a 6-yard pass to Brady Mcgee for another TD, putting Kennedy up 22-15.

The Lancers then scored on another Forehand to Hayes pass TD to take a commanding 30-15 lead at halftime.

The only score in the third quarter came on an Emerald Ridge pass TD to make the score 30-21.

The Jags scored in the fourth and tightened the score to 36-28, but the Lancers defense held strong, and the offense scored two more times to seal the game, 42-28.

Click image below to view photo gallery from the game, shot by David Rosen/SlickPix Photography: