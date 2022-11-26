Photos by David Rosen
Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School Lancers varsity football team won Saturday’s (Nov. 26, 2022) state playoff game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup by a score of 42-28.
This was the first time since 2006 that the Lancers played in the WIAA State Semi-Finals. Their overall record now stands at 12-1 for the season.
The victory moves the #4 seed Lancers into the 4A championship finals next Saturday (Dec. 3), where they will face either #2 Lake Stevens or #6 Graham-Kapowsin at Mt. Tahoma High School (those teams play their match starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26).
The game started off tight, with #10 Maclane Watkins scoring on a rushing TD with 8-minutes left in the first quarter. Indiana Jones then adventured his way in for a 2-point conversion and the Lancers were ahead, 8-0.
Emerald Ridge then got a touchdown when Logan Lisherness ran in on a 1-yard run.
With 9-minutes left in the second quarter, Emerald Ridge scored another rushing TD to take the lead 15–8.
But on the Lancers next possession, QB Devon Forehand completed a 41-yard pass to Mason Hayes for a TD, bringing the score to 15-14 in favor of the Jags.
Forehand then completed a 6-yard pass to Brady Mcgee for another TD, putting Kennedy up 22-15.
The Lancers then scored on another Forehand to Hayes pass TD to take a commanding 30-15 lead at halftime.
The only score in the third quarter came on an Emerald Ridge pass TD to make the score 30-21.
The Jags scored in the fourth and tightened the score to 36-28, but the Lancers defense held strong, and the offense scored two more times to seal the game, 42-28.
TICKETS TO THE DEC. 3 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME ARE AVAILABLE HERE
Click image below to view photo gallery from the game, shot by David Rosen/SlickPix Photography: