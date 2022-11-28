Volunteers are needed for a work party at Burien’s Dottie Harper Park this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

This event is open to all, and will run from 9:30 a.m. – Noon. You will be removing weeds and blackberry. All ages OK.



What to Bring

Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and close-toed shoes. Bring a reusable water bottle if you can.

Where to Meet

Meet in the Burien Community Center Parking lot (map below).

Where to Park

Park in the Burien Community Center Parking lot, at 14700 6th Ave SW in Burien.

For more info, visit https://burien.greencitypartnerships.org/event/23/ or email Dhira Brown at [email protected].