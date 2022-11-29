It’s snowing, and on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, the City of Burien released the following update on its preparations for snow and ice:

Snow is here!

Our public works crews have been applying deicer to snow removal routes in anticipation of more snow this week. Our plows focus on primary routes first to accommodate emergency vehicles and public transit. As long as it continues to snow, these primary routes will be plowed.

During a snow event, you can help by staying off the roads as much as possible so our public works crews can get the roads plowed and sanded. If you have to venture out, slow down and give yourself lots of extra distance around other vehicles.

Now is a good time to make sure you are prepared for snow, ice, and possible power outages.

Download the latest snow removal and de-icing maps.

Support for People Experiencing Homelessness

For those living unsheltered, the City is working closely with the Highline United Methodist Church to to support their severe weather shelter. Learn more about the shelter and how you can help.

Stay Informed

Information in Español and Tiếng Việt.