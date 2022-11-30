After 30 years installing stereos and other car accessories, longtime Burien business Sounds On Wheels announced recently that they’ve installed (almost) their last system, and will be going out of business soon.

The family-owned car audio business located at 15315 1st Ave S. has been installing stereos, speakers and more to locals for over 30 years.

Owner Ross Cleveland is retiring after 40+ years of work.

“The bad news is that we’re closing,” he told The B-Town Blog, “but we’ve been doing it so long now, it’s time to retire. We are also hoping maybe someone will take over the building’s lease.”

In addition to the Burien location, at one time Sounds On Wheels’ had locations in Portland, Eugene, Bend, Spokane, Everett, Auburn and Kent.

Cleveland bought this location in 2008 from its previous owner, Harvey Aulgur, who was named as the City of Burien’s “Citizen of the Year” for 2009.

During his reign, Cleveland also served as a mentor to numerous Highline Public Schools students, teaching them sales, car installation and more.

“EVERYTHING MUST GO” SALE UNDERWAY

The store is not yet closed though, and is holding an “everything must go” sale, offering everything from desks, file cabinets, glass cases, car audio, alarms, remote start systems, subwoofers, boxes, amplifiers, install kits and more for sale.

“Much more – too long to list – stop by our store in Burien!” Cleveland said.

For more information, call (206) 248-3000.

Sounds On Wheels is located at 15315 1st Ave S. Burien, 98148: