Must I choose an executor that is local to effectively administer my estate?

When coming up with an estate plan, individuals may want a family member or loved one to be the executor of their will, sometimes referred to as the personal representative. The job is an important one: handling the financial obligations of the estate, including debts, taxes and other obligations imposed by the will.

The best person for these duties may very well live far away, in another state. However, some considerations might apply when choosing an out-of-state executor. It may become more difficult for your executor to handle the day-to-day matters of the estate if he or she is not local. This is particularly true if your executor doesn’t have access to a local bank or attention is needed for other issues arising far away from the Executor. In Washington, a nonresident executor may be required to post bond and appoint someone who lives in the county where the estate is being probated to act as an agent. Your executor’s in-state agent will accept legal papers on behalf of your estate.

