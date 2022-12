Burien’s Highline High School is holding a Winter Coat Drive, and they’re looking for donations.

Please bring donations of new or gently used coats, jackets, hats, gloves, and shoes to the school’s main or attendance office Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Accepting young adult Men, Women, and Unisex sizes XS – 3XL

Contact Ms. Gracie or Ms. Karina with questions at (206) 631-6700.

Drop-off location is Highline High School, 225 S. 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98148: